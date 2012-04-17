* Rio, Xstrata see copper output higher in H2 2012
* Lower grades, freak weather hit copper industry
* Miners downplay China risks, supply in focus
* TC/RCs seen falling on little spot material
By Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, April 17 Stubbornly dwindling ore
grades and disruptions are seen cutting copper supply in the
first half of this year, potentially driving spot treatment and
refining charges (TC/RCs) lower, but key miners expect output to
rebound in the final six months of 2012.
Global miners Rio Tinto and Xstrata Copper
said on Tuesday they see their copper output rising in
the second half as they bank on leaving behind the weather and
ore grade woes that stung their first quarter.
Rio's output took a hit in the first three months of 2012
from a dip in ore quality at its Kennecott Utah copper mine, but
grades will recover in the second half, head of copper Andrew
Harding told Reuters in an interview at the CRU copper
conference in Santiago.
Xstrata expects to see its output fall in the first half as
the world's No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, in which it has a
stake, battles declining ore grades and freak weather, its
copper head Charlie Sartain said. But full-year output will be
similar to last year's, he added.
In the meantime, the drop in output in the first quarter has
brought production challenges back to the forefront of a copper
market recently fretting more over demand from top metals
consumer China and debt-stricken Europe.
Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH have more than doubled since the
beginning of the year, raising some concerns over demand
strength.
Rio's Harding said he was not worried about the stock
buildup.
Many others that mine the mineral, including world No. 1
copper producer Codelco, say they see healthy demand
from the Asian giant and are betting a lack of new deposits will
keep the 2012 copper market tight.
As a result of output ebbs, some see TC/RCs, or the
treatment and refining charges miners pay to smelters to convert
concentrate to cathode, falling further, which indicates low
availability of material.
Anglo American sees copper refining and treatment
charges dropping amid a shortage of concentrates, the company's
copper chief executive John MacKenzie said.
"I would expect a deficit to start to grow, a shortage of
concentrate on the market and that would tend to ... drive
TC/RCs downwards," MacKenzie said.
"I think on the other side what one also sees are rising
operation costs in Chinese smelters that's also going to start
bringing a floor to TC/RCs going forward," he added.
Rio Tinto also sees treatment and refining capacity
outpacing supply for some time, Harding said.
A spot deal was reported in March as low as $27 per tonne,
down from around $35 per tonne earlier in the month.
Chile, which produces roughly a third of world copper, saw
its output fall 3 percent last year, sunk by extreme weather,
strikes, accidents and diminishing grades in the country's tired
mines.
But Chilean production is expected to rise 10 percent this
year from 2011 levels to 5.7 million tonnes, the government
forecasts.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero, Josephine Mason
and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by
Simon Gardner and Dale Hudson)