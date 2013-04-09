SANTIAGO, April 9 Rio Tinto Plc continues to have productive discussions with the Mongolian government over the investment agreement for its Oyu Tolgoi project in the Central Asian nation, the chief of the global miner's copper division said on Tuesday.

"They are complex issues that need to be resolved," said Jean-Sebastien Jacques, Chief Executive of Rio's copper division, speaking as part of the CESCO/CRU copper conference in Santiago. "We continue to have productive discussion with the government on a range of issues."