NEW YORK Oct 14 The global copper market will
be in deficit for a fifth straight year in 2014 before switching
to a surplus of about 390,000 tonnes next year, an industry
group said on Tuesday.
The International Copper Study Group forecast a deficit of
270,000 tonnes this year as operational failures combined with
delays in the start-up of new mines will lead to
lower-than-anticipated production growth.
The latest estimate is a reversal of the ICSG's previous
forecast in April that production would outpace demand by about
400,000 tonnes as demand would lag output growth.
At that time, it predicted a surplus as big as 595,000
tonnes due to increases in output mainly in Asia and Africa.
