By Eric Onstad and Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON/SANTIAGO, Feb 25 A drought in Chile is
hampering copper production, a water-intensive business, in the
world's biggest producer of the metal, one more factor that
could trim an expected surplus this year.
Both Anglo American and BHP Billiton have
said the extremely dry conditions have hit production due to
restrictions on water, used for everything from toilets for
workers to separating the metals in the ore body from waste rock
and tamping down dust that heavy trucks kick up.
"The one caveat or the risk I think that we need to flag...
is Chile is still in drought," Anglo Chief Executive Mark
Cutifani told a results presentation last week. "It remains a
risk, and in fact it was impacting our operating performance in
November and December."
In some parts of Chile, January was one of the driest since
records began, exacerbating a drought that began in 2007, said
Chilean meteorologist Claudia Villarroel. Winters in central
Chile are becoming drier because of climate change, she added.
Indeed, Anglo's Los Bronces mine in central Chile has been
the worst affected of the company's mines.
It warned that water scarcity at the mine, the world's
sixth-largest copper producer, could cut as much 30,000 tonnes
or 4 percent off Anglo's overall copper output this year.
Output at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's
largest copper mine, in the bone-dry Atacama, fell 2 percent in
the second half of 2014, weighing on a strong operating
performance.
State copper commission Cochilco has said that water
scarcity is "a latent risk for mining in Chile". Lower rainfall
and river flow has led the levels of aquifers and reservoirs to
drop or dry up completely, giving miners fewer options. In
Chile, the situation is complicated by the fact that many of its
copper mines are located in the Atacama, the world's driest
desert.
Analysts polled by Reuters have forecast a global market
surplus of 221,000 tonnes this year. But a variety of production
problems are already raising questions about whether the market
may end up tighter than expected.
Several mining companies have already cut their forecasts
for 2015 copper production due to geological and technical
issues in other countries.
"This (Chilean drought) bears out our view that there's been
too much over-optimism about copper mine production this year,"
said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at consultancy
Capital Economics in London.
Last month, Cochilco cut its forecast for copper production
in Chile this year to 6.0 million tonnes, from a previous
estimate of 6.2 million. In 2014 the country produced 5.8
million tonnes.
TOO MUCH OVER-OPTIMISM
Chile's falling ore grades also mean increasing amounts of
water are needed to produce the ore body, industry sources say.
The shortages have also pitted mining companies against
farmers and others who fear for the quality and quantity of
their supplies.
Increasingly, miners in Chile are turning to more expensive
options like seawater desalination and sewage treatment plants
to get water for their needs and for the communities around
them, driving up costs.
Escondida is building a $3.4 billion sea water desalination
plant, which is due to start operations in 2017.
State-run Codelco, the world's biggest copper
miner, said the drought had not yet directly affected
production. But it said it had anticipated the dry conditions
and boosted water efficiency, including reaching recycling rates
of over 80 percent at some operations.
Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
touched a 5-1/2 year low last month, partly due to
worries of overproduction.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)