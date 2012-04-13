* New filing first sign of progress since July 2011
* Henry Bath Group to store the Trust's copper
* Investor appetite for potential ETF seen cautious
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Melanie Burton and Chris Kelly
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 13 Investment bank
JPMorgan has lodged a filing to list a copper-backed
exchange-traded fund (ETF) with NYSE Euronext in the first sign
for nearly a year that a new product, potentially tying up
60,000 tonnes of metal, may list.
J.P. Morgan Commodity ETF Services lodged a proposal to list
and trade shares of JPM XF Physical Copper Trust in a filing
dated April 2, 2012.
According to a NYSE spokesperson, the filing has already
been submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) for review, and will post to the SEC's web site as well as
its Federal Register by April 23, for public review and comment.
Upon completion of a 45-day review process, the product
could come to market as early as June of this year, the
spokesperson said.
In its original filing in October 2010, J.P. Morgan said it
would store copper valued at $499,761,150 -- equivalent to
roughly 61,800 tonnes based on a copper price of $8,086.75 a
tonne.
The filing said the bank will use its warehouse company
Henry Bath Group to store the metal in both on- and off-warrant
facilities initially in the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea,
Shanghai, China and the United States.
Cash prices on the London Metal Exchange have risen almost
$200 per tonne above the three-month prices, which signals
concerns about near-term tightness in the market. But some
investors are growing more concerned about the demand outlook in
China, the primary source of growth in demand for the red metal.
Filings by three funds run by JP Morgan, BlackRock
and ETF Securities for copper-backed securities in late 2010
sparked a rally that pushed copper prices up above $10,000 a
tonne in February, 2011.
But the expected demand crunch did not materialize, and
copper prices have retreated. LME benchmark copper futures
fell below $8,000 per tonne on Friday for the first time
in three months.
"It's probably fair to say there's less interest now ...
There was a lot of hype last time around, and investors are a
bit more cautious in their interests in general," metals analyst
Stephen Briggs of BNP Paribas said.
Investor appetite for commodity-backed securities has waned
this year as investors grew more worried about the global
economy and demand for raw materials.
Flows into growth-sensitive commodity exchange traded
products such as copper slowed in March as mixed economic data
from China has investors worried about demand.
Briggs also said technical issues surrounding the structure
of physically funds in general may also deter investors.
"There are two technical reasons why it may be less
effective. The storage costs and there is also a backwardation
which means that other things being equal, you missed out on the
roll yield that other forms of investment give you," he said.
Noting global copper market forecasts for a supply deficit
this year, Briggs said any product that locked metal away from
the market could end up raising prices for consumers.
For instance, in the aluminum market, millions of tonnes of
the metal are locked in storage on financing deals.
"If I'm wrong about that there's no question in my mind that
it will have an impact on the market, because the copper market
is quite tight physically," he added.
"A physically backed ETF in that sense is no different from
financing deals. The financing deals have raised costs for
consumers. This arguably could do the same thing."
The copper market is seen in a 180,000 tonne deficit this
year, according to a median estimate of 37 analysts polled by
Reuters.
J.P. Morgan declined to comment on the new filing.
(Editing by David Gregorio)