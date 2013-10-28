Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. copper fabricator Southwire Co will drop its lawsuit opposing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of physical copper exchange traded funds planned by JPMorgan Chase & Co and BlackRock Inc, the company's attorney said.
Robert Bernstein, an attorney at law firm Eaton & Van Winkle LLP which represents Southwire, told Reuters he will file the withdrawal with the court on Monday afternoon.
The decision to withdraw the legal challenge comes eight months after the firm filed a suit asking the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. to review the SEC's rulings that gave the go-ahead for the copper ETFs.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.