* EU copper stocks low despite summer break
* Revival in European demand could strain market
HAMBURG Aug 20 European copper stocks are tight
despite slack demand because of the summer holiday season and
Europe's uncertain economic outlook, Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, said on Monday.
"There are only 15,000 tonnes of copper in European LME
(London Metal Exchange) warehouses, hardly any of which is
available for prompt delivery," Aurubis said in a market report.
"South American producers have redirected their copper shipments
to North American in some cases.
"If demand is revived again after the summer break...this
could strain the European market, even if the economic situation
does not look positive."
Aurubis had on Aug. 14 raised its full-year profit outlook
while reporting better-than-expected nine-month operating profit
thanks to robust global demand. Aurubis Chief
Executive Peter Willbrandt told Reuters this month that he
expected results to remain stable this year as a recovery of
copper demand in China offsets the impact of the euro zone debt
crisis.
Many European copper consumers have reduced buying
activities during the holiday season, Aurubis said on Tuesday.
Market participants are awaiting to see how trends develop as
full work resumes in September.
Meanwhile, generally firm copper prices staying in recent
ranges were keeping European copper scrap supplies good, Aurubis
said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)