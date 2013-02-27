* Backlogged warehouses tie up copper, pay generous premium

* Spot market premiums still fall, denote poor copper demand

* Copper finance deals need high premiums to turn a profit

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Feb 27 Premiums for much of the spot copper traded in Europe have fallen as poor industrial demand and rising supply of scrap outweigh the impact of warehouse firms paying to keep metal away from the market in backlogged storage sheds.

Warehouse companies, which in Europe include commodity trader Trafigura's NEMS subsidiary, earn rent by letting metal backlogs develop in certain port locations, rather than produce it from storage promptly when buyers need it.

Industry sources say NEMS has for some months been paying incentives of $80-100 a tonne above the London Metal Exchange cash price for deliveries of grade A copper into its backlogged sheds in the port of Antwerp.

Trafigura declined to comment on incentive payments made by its NEMS subsidiary.

LME data also show that since early December last year, copper stocks in Antwerp have increased five-fold to 103,125 tonnes - equivalent to 79 percent of all exchange registered copper stock in Europe.

Premiums are paid to cover delivery costs like transport and insurance, but also vary according to supply-demand dynamics.

If an LME-registered warehouse company pays incentives to draw in metal into a backlogged location, this should push up premiums at ports in the surrounding region.

This has not happened, however. Sources say premiums for grade A copper in Rotterdam, near Antwerp, have fallen to around $50-70 a tonne on the spot market, from $80-90 late last year, as the lessening of Europe's debt crisis has yet to feed through into industrial demand.

"The market is very quiet, consumption is not very brilliant and consumers probably have enough scrap. If they don't, they buy cheap non-LME registered cathodes. LME-grade material is all going into Antwerp," a physical copper trader said.

"'Why sell to consumers when consumers don't need it?' That's what we hear in the market," he added.

AT RISK OF SUDDEN RISES

Industry sources warn that as soon as industrial demand rises, however, Rotterdam premiums will jump because the market will not be able to draw on LME supplies that are mostly trapped in backlogged ports.

"Probably the differential (between Rotterdam and Antwerp) is wider than it has been historically because one location has attracted so much metal, but it only needs an uptick in demand and that gap closes quickly," said a Europe-based physical copper trader.

He added, however, that a rise in industrial demand in Europe might take time. Also, top copper consumer China is becoming more self-sufficient in meeting its metal needs, while global supply is rising, with the market expected to tip into surplus this year.

Extended delay in the revival of industrial demand would be unwelcome to investors who have tied up copper as collateral in non-profitable financing deals, in the hope of pushing up and then cashing in on rising premiums.

Financing deals - which involve buying physical copper, storing it cheaply, and selling it forward at a profit - are a safe way of making money for institutions that do not have the luxury of running lucrative warehouse queues.

Having been prominent in aluminium for some time, they recently spread to copper, where the difference between cash and future prices is wide enough to cover storage costs, but where profits will only come when and if premiums rise.