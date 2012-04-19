* Freeport sees strong U.S., Chinese copper demand

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, April 19 Fundamentals of the copper market remain strong given China's drive to invest in infrastructure projects and lower levels of inventory in the United States and Europe, Freeport-McMoRan's chief executive said Thursday.

"Markets continue to be very positive this year for copper ... 2012 appears to be another year of deficit in the copper market," CEO Richard Adkerson told Wall Street analysts on a first-quarter earnings conference call.

China, which accounts for 40 percent of global copper demand, will remain the important demand driver, he said.

"Investments in urbanization and infrastructure support that marketplace. All of those investments require significant amounts of copper," Adkerson said.

While European demand remained weak in the quarter, a stronger-than-expected start to the company's business in the United States contributed to the more positive global demand outlook.

"Manufacturing, particularly auto sales, have contributed to this positive situation in the U.S."

U.S. auto sales rose about 13 percent in March, rounding out the best quarter for U.S. vehicle sales since 2008.

As a result of the stronger first-quarter business, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc intends to increase its sales of the metal by 25 percent over the next three to four years.

With demand running well at the start of the year, the challenge lies on the supply-side.

"The industry continues to face supply constraints from interruptions to exiting operations and the challenges of bringing on new production.

"The fundamentals of the copper market remain strong." (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Bernard Orr)