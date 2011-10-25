SHANGHAI Oct 25 The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFc3 reached its upper trading limit of 57,240 yuan ($8,978.26) on Tuesday, tracking gains in London copper, and after investors grew more confident about the prospect of a bailout plan agreement between euro zone leaders on Wednesday.

The official trading limit is 6 percent from the previous session's settlement price.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6 percent at $7,762 per tonne by 0324 GMT after rising about 7 percent in the previous session to the highest level in nearly a month.

European policymakers neared a deal on bank recapitalisation over the weekend, and euro zone officials said France and Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility to stave off contagion in the bond market. ($1 = 6.375 yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)