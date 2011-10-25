SHANGHAI Oct 25 The most-active January copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFc3 reached its
upper trading limit of 57,240 yuan ($8,978.26) on Tuesday,
tracking gains in London copper, and after investors grew more
confident about the prospect of a bailout plan agreement between
euro zone leaders on Wednesday.
The official trading limit is 6 percent from the previous
session's settlement price.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1.6 percent at $7,762 per tonne by 0324 GMT after rising
about 7 percent in the previous session to the highest level in
nearly a month.
European policymakers neared a deal on bank recapitalisation
over the weekend, and euro zone officials said France and
Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European
Financial Stability Facility to stave off contagion in the bond
market.
($1 = 6.375 yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)