* Tight concentrate supply to support copper market
* China, emerging economies key to demand
* Copper prices seen relatively stable in 2012
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, April 17 A limited global supply of
copper concentrate should keep the market in a production
deficit in 2012, supporting prices above current levels even
though Chinese demand growth is expected to moderate further
this year.
This structural supply-side tightness should limit the
downside for copper this year, keeping prices of the industrial
metal relatively stable in a range of $8,300 to $8,800 per tonne
in 2012, an industry report said on Tuesday. Copper on Tuesday
was trading at around $8,050 per tonne.
"The dominant supportive factor in recent years -- limited
supply, particularly at the concentrate stage, nevertheless
remains in place," analysts said in a Thomson Reuters GFMS
Copper Survey 2012.
Thomson Reuters GFMS estimate the global concentrate
production was broadly unchanged last year at 15.953 million
tonnes, extending a sustained period of limited growth in
concentrate output.
This shortage in the raw material placed a constraint on
refined output. GFMS estimated that refined copper production
increased by 3 percent in 2011 to 19.562 million tonnes.
Despite growth in secondary supply -- estimated at 18
percent of total supply in 2011 -- it was not sufficient to fill
the gap created by the relatively flat production of the primary
sector.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper futures
rallied to a record high at $10,190 per tonne in February 2011.
Even at those record levels, producers did not ramp up
production because existing mines were already producing at a
high rate and copper producers were also dealing with a myriad
of other problems such as low ore grades and labor strife.
"Many of these factors are likely to constrain any increase
to copper supply in 2012," the Survey said, adding an increasing
number of large-scale copper projects will have a much greater
influence on the copper market from late 2013 rather than this
year.
KEY TO DEMAND
Despite an unsupportive short-term consumption outlook due
to Europe's debt crisis, the key to the demand side going
forward lies with China and, to a lesser extent, with other
emerging economies.
"The combination of our field research, together with some
of the recent economic data, suggests that the Chinese
consumption growth rate should continue to moderate over 2012,"
the Survey said.
Weaker demand from Europe will also serve to limit overall
consumption growth. North America demand conditions were seen
picking up, but not enough to offset more subdued conditions
elsewhere.
The demand and macroeconomic environment will filter through
to investment activity, which is expected to be broadly neutral
over the remainder of the first half of this year, and more
influential towards the end of 2012.
Copper's positive fundamental backdrop of a tighter
structural supply base and low inventories should limit a
downside move in price, while demand is unlikely to support
significant gains from levels seen at the end of the first
quarter of 2012, at around $8,400 per tonne.
"As a result, when assessed on a quarterly average basis,
the LME cash quote should be relatively stable and Thomson
Reuters GFMS project a range of $8,300-$8,800/tonne during
2012."
(Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)