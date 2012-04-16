* Glencore seen with dominant position, facing off vs
By Eric Onstad and Melanie Burton
LONDON, April 16 Glencore International
is holding a dominant long position in the London copper market,
trade sources said on Monday, as tight supply took the premium
paid by investors for cash metal over benchmark three-month
futures to its highest in 3-1/2 years.
London Metal Exchange (LME) data showed that one entity
controlled 50 to 80 percent of combined cash contracts and metal
inventories <0#LME-WHT>. The exchange did not identify the
holder, but traders said it was Glencore.
Glencore, the world's biggest listed commodities trader,
declined to comment.
Large holdings of LME stocks can occur unintentionally and
are not unusual for big companies with many divisions and with
clients that participate in metals markets.
Dealers on the LME said the commodities trading house was
facing off against Chinese participants and speculators, who had
taken short futures positions.
"It's Glencore behind the April-May squeeze," said an LME
floor trader. Two other traders also named Glencore as the party
holding a dominant position.
Short-term supply shortfalls have supported cash prices even
as three-month benchmark copper has declined on worries
about demand from China, which accounts for about 40 percent of
global consumption of the metal used in construction, power
supply and infrastructure.
"The Chinese are long physical and short on the LME, and
that is going to start costing them," said another LME trader.
The premium of cash copper over benchmark three month
futures CMCU0-3 shot up to $75 per tonne, the highest since
October 2008, from $55.75 on Friday.
The premium of the April contract over May MCUJ2-K2 has
raced up to $42 per tonne from $4 over the past two weeks.
GLENCORE BIG IN COPPER
Glencore is a major player in the copper market. When it
floated on the market last year, it said it had a 50 percent
market share in copper that is available for global trading and
30 percent of copper concentrates.
While the exchange does not identify the holder of the
dominant position, its "lending guidance" requires any dominant
entity to supply metal at little or no premium to parties with
expiring positions.
The backwardation has emerged as LME copper inventories
MCUSTX-TOTAL have slid 45 percent since October to the lowest
levels since 2009.
Boosting supply tightness is the fact that over half of LME
copper stocks are in U.S. warehouses in New Orleans and St.
Louis, far away from the main centre of demand in Asia.
The number of warrants that have been cancelled in
preparation for removal from warehouses is a quarter of the
total, but there are long queues to shift the material from the
depots.
"Cancelled warrants are still on the rise, and inventories
of stockpiles on warrant against cancelled warrants are at
around three days of consumption, and we haven't seen those
levels since end of January. So that is also quite significant,"
said Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital.
