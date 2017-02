NEW YORK Nov 8 Copper futures in London and New York moved back into positive territory late Tuesday after Italy's president said embattled leader, Silvio Berlusconi, will resign.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 pushed up to $7,838 per tonne by 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT) compared with its close at $7,800.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 edged up by 0.90 cent to $3.5445 per lb from a settlement on Tuesday at $3.5330. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)