TOKYO, Oct 3 Mitsubishi Materials Corp , Japan's third-largest copper producer, said on Monday it plans to produce 170,262 tonnes of copper in the October-March second-half of this financial year, up 18 percent from a year earlier.

It would also be 33 percent more than the first-half output.

Mitsubishi's mainstay Onahama plant was the worst-hit among Japan's copper smelters by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

The plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, part-owned by Dowa Mining Co and Furukawa Co , resumed operations on July 1. It plans a 20-day halt for regular maintenance from mid-October.

Sumitomo Metal Industries , the No.2 producer, said its second-half copper output plan remains at 199,000 tonnes, unchanged from what it announced six months ago, down 2.4 percent from the same period last financial year.

