(Adds Sumitomo Metal H2 plans)
TOKYO, Oct 3 Mitsubishi Materials Corp ,
Japan's third-largest copper producer, said on Monday it plans
to produce 170,262 tonnes of copper in the October-March
second-half of this financial year, up 18 percent from a year
earlier.
It would also be 33 percent more than the first-half output.
Mitsubishi's mainstay Onahama plant was the worst-hit among
Japan's copper smelters by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
The plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, part-owned by Dowa
Mining Co and Furukawa Co , resumed operations
on July 1. It plans a 20-day halt for regular maintenance from
mid-October.
Sumitomo Metal Industries , the No.2 producer, said
its second-half copper output plan remains at 199,000 tonnes,
unchanged from what it announced six months ago, down 2.4
percent from the same period last financial year.
