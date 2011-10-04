(Corrects to add dropped word 'up' before '6.8 percent' in first paragraph)

TOKYO, Oct 4 Furukawa Co, Japan's fifth-biggest copper smelter, said it plans to produce 45,584 tonnes of copper in October-March, up 6.8 percent from the same period a year ago.

The quake-hit Onahama plant, part-owned by Furukawa, started normal operations from Sept 1.

Following are the latest production plans in tonnes for Japan's copper, zinc and lead smelters for October-March, with comparisons from a year earlier and the first-half. Figures in brackets denote a decrease. Makers H2 2011/12 H1 2011/12 H2 2010/11 Pct Yr/Yr COPPER T T T % Pan Pacific n.a. 263,064 264,485 n.a. Sumitomo 199,000 155,000 203,782 (2.4) Mitsubishi 170,262 128,376 144,114 18.1 Dowa n.a. 15,680 48,558 n.a. Furukawa 45,584 31,539 42,659 6.8 Nittetsu n.a. 21,856 21,127 n.a. TOTAL n.a. 615,515 724,725 n.a. ZINC T T T % Mitsui Mining 116,900 92,800 104,100 12.2 Dowa n.a. 64,066 61,804 n.a. Toho Zinc n.a. 45,000 56,798 n.a. Sumitomo 34,300 36,400 31,103 10.2 Mitsubishi 5,556 4,446 3,816 45.5 TOTAL n.a. 242,712 257,621 n.a. LEAD T T T % Toho Zinc n.a. 50,500 49,484 n.a. Mitsui Mining 33,500 25,600 28,400 17.9 Sumitomo n.a. 9,900 11,319 (0.2) Mitsubishi 15,600 14,520 144,334 8.8 Dowa n.a. 5,741 4,144 n.a. TOTAL n.a. 106,261 237,681 n.a. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)