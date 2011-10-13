* Japan smelters plan 762,267 T H2 output, up 5.7 pct
* Output to recover to pre-quake level
* Pan Pacific sees reconstruction-related demand
* Domestic demand may falter -association chairman
By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's copper output will return
to pre-quake levels in the October-March half-year, rising 5.7
percent from a year earlier to 762,000 tonnes as manufacturers
recover from the March 11 disaster while demand in emerging
markets remains solid.
Zinc smelters, which had lost nearly 70 percent of their
output capacity after the quake due to damage to facilities,
plan 311,600 tonnes of output in October-March, up 16.4 percent
from a year ago.
Japanese carmakers are ramping up domestic production to
achieve annual output targets set before the earthquake
disrupted production and supply chains, with increased orders
from electronics and air conditioning makers also lending
support.
"Japan's industrial output this year will be higher than
last year, and the same is true for demand for copper," said
Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ and
Consulting. "We expect copper demand in China this year will
also exceed that for last year."
Japan's top six smelters plan to produce a combined 762,267
tonnes of refined copper during the second half of the current
financial year, 40,000 tonnes more than a year earlier.
That would be a 23 percent jump from the first half, when
the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11
damaged two of Japan's biggest smelting plants, curtailing
output.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Factbox on smelters' output plans
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Pan Pacific Copper , Japan's biggest smelter, said
it will raise output in October-March by nearly 3 percent from a
year earlier in response to tightening demand.
"The market is tight and we expect growing demand from
reconstruction work," said a Pan Pacific spokesman. "We plan to
produce as much copper as possible in the second half."
Sumitomo Metal , Japan's second-biggest smelter, has
shut its mainstay Toyo plant in western Japan until November for
a 60-day maintenance period, but it limited the impact on second
half production, which is expected to see only a slight decline
from a year ago, by moving forward production of semi-finished
products into the first half.
Nobumasa Kemori, chairman of the Japan Mining Association,
warned last month, however, that domestic demand may turn out to
be weaker than expected, noting a slowdown in growth in copper
orders from the cable and semiconductor sectors.
He said Japan's full-year domestic demand could fall short
of 1 million tonnes but demand in China and India would remain
solid.
Japan's annual domestic copper demand peaked at 1.5 million
tonnes in the early 1990s and is now holding stable around 1
million tonnes. Japan exports about one-third of its domestic
refined copper output, or 500,000 tonnes, mainly to China.
The wire and cable sector, a big copper user, expects
shipments in the year to March 2012 to fall 2.2 percent from
last year, with power utilities likely to slash capital spending
as a halt to operations at nuclear power plants has inflated
costs.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)