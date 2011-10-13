* Japan smelters plan 762,267 T H2 output, up 5.7 pct

* Output to recover to pre-quake level

* Pan Pacific sees reconstruction-related demand

* Domestic demand may falter -association chairman

By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's copper output will return to pre-quake levels in the October-March half-year, rising 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 762,000 tonnes as manufacturers recover from the March 11 disaster while demand in emerging markets remains solid.

Zinc smelters, which had lost nearly 70 percent of their output capacity after the quake due to damage to facilities, plan 311,600 tonnes of output in October-March, up 16.4 percent from a year ago.

Japanese carmakers are ramping up domestic production to achieve annual output targets set before the earthquake disrupted production and supply chains, with increased orders from electronics and air conditioning makers also lending support.

"Japan's industrial output this year will be higher than last year, and the same is true for demand for copper," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ and Consulting. "We expect copper demand in China this year will also exceed that for last year."

Japan's top six smelters plan to produce a combined 762,267 tonnes of refined copper during the second half of the current financial year, 40,000 tonnes more than a year earlier.

That would be a 23 percent jump from the first half, when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11 damaged two of Japan's biggest smelting plants, curtailing output.

Factbox on smelters' output plans

Pan Pacific Copper , Japan's biggest smelter, said it will raise output in October-March by nearly 3 percent from a year earlier in response to tightening demand.

"The market is tight and we expect growing demand from reconstruction work," said a Pan Pacific spokesman. "We plan to produce as much copper as possible in the second half."

Sumitomo Metal , Japan's second-biggest smelter, has shut its mainstay Toyo plant in western Japan until November for a 60-day maintenance period, but it limited the impact on second half production, which is expected to see only a slight decline from a year ago, by moving forward production of semi-finished products into the first half.

Nobumasa Kemori, chairman of the Japan Mining Association, warned last month, however, that domestic demand may turn out to be weaker than expected, noting a slowdown in growth in copper orders from the cable and semiconductor sectors.

He said Japan's full-year domestic demand could fall short of 1 million tonnes but demand in China and India would remain solid.

Japan's annual domestic copper demand peaked at 1.5 million tonnes in the early 1990s and is now holding stable around 1 million tonnes. Japan exports about one-third of its domestic refined copper output, or 500,000 tonnes, mainly to China.

The wire and cable sector, a big copper user, expects shipments in the year to March 2012 to fall 2.2 percent from last year, with power utilities likely to slash capital spending as a halt to operations at nuclear power plants has inflated costs. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)