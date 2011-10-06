TOKYO Oct 6 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said it plans to produce 272,400 tonnes of copper in the October-March second-half, up 2.9 percent from the same period a year ago.

Its April-September output is estimated at 269,100 tonnes, said Pan Pacific, which is part of JX Holdings Inc . (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)