ALMATY, Nov 9 Australian company Great Western
Exploration Ltd has agreed to explore a prospective
copper field in Kazakhstan and plans a joint venture with Kazakh
state miner Tau-Ken Samruk to develop the deposit, both
companies said on Wednesday.
Great Western Exploration said in a statement it would fund
exploration of the Spasskaya copper field through to a bankable
feasibility study in order to earn its 50 percent interest in
the joint venture.
Tau-Ken Samruk, the mining arm of sovereign wealth
Samruk-Kazyna, confirmed the deal without giving further
details.
Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic five times the size of
France, is the largest uranium miner in the world and holds 3
percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves, as well as
large deposits of copper, zinc and other industrial metals.
"Although Kazakhstan has a long history in mining, it still
remains one of the most underexplored countries for minerals in
the world," Jordan Luckett, managing director for Great Western
Exploration, said in the statement.
The Spasskaya project extends over 12,500 sq km (4,800 sq
miles) in the central Kazakh region of Karagandy.
Great Western Exploration said it was targeting between
750,000 and 2 million tonnes of copper with grades of between
0.6 percent and 1.68 percent of contained copper metal, based on
historical inventories.
But the company said historical drilling results would not
be used to determine resources compliant with the Joint Ore
Reserves Committee.
It said it expected to repeat much of the exploration
drilling completed by Soviet geologists, adding that the region
had "exploration upside" and the possibility for new discoveries
of copper, gold, silver and zinc.
Great Western Exploration said payment would be deferred and
calculated using a formula based on measured and indicated
resources, copper price and recovery as defined in the bankable
feasibility study.
The Spasskaya field is close to two railway lines and a main
road and has access to power, the company said. Copper miner
Kazakhmys operates mines and refineries in the same
region.
Albert Rau, Kazakhstan's deputy minister for industry and
new technologies, said last December that Kazakhstan expected to
invite either Rio Tinto or Vale to
develop the Spasskaya project.
