SEOUL, Dec 8 South Korea has bought 2,000
tonnes of copper of more than 99.99 percent purity registered
with the London Metal Exchange via tenders, the state-run Public
Procurement Service said on its web site (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
1,500 LS Nikko Copper $125 Feb 29, 2012/Incheon
500 LG International Corp $117 Feb 29, 2012/Busan
Note: The deals were made at the above premiums over London
Metal Exchange prices.
