SEOUL, Dec 8 South Korea has bought 2,000 tonnes of copper of more than 99.99 percent purity registered with the London Metal Exchange via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its web site (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 1,500 LS Nikko Copper $125 Feb 29, 2012/Incheon 500 LG International Corp $117 Feb 29, 2012/Busan

Note: The deals were made at the above premiums over London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)