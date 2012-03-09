SEOUL, March 9 South Korea has bought 3,000 tonnes of copper via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its web site (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows:

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT

2,000 LG International Corp $108 June 15/Incheon

1,000 LG International Corp $98 June 15/Incheon

Note: The deals were made at the above premiums over London Metal Exchange prices. The metal should be at more than 99.99 percent purity and registered on the London Metal Exchange. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)