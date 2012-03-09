COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
* Buys 3,000 T copper from LG International
* Buys 500 T lead from Korea Zinc
* Copper for June arrival; lead for May (Adds lead purchase)
SEOUL, March 9 South Korea has bought 3,000 tonnes of copper and 500 tonnes of lead via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
-- Copper
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
2,000 LG International Corp $108 June 15/Incheon
1,000 LG International Corp $98 June 15/Incheon
Note: The deals were made at the above premiums over London Metal Exchange prices. The metal should be at more than 99.99 percent purity and registered on the London Metal Exchange.
-- Lead
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
500 Korea Zinc N/A May 28/Incheon
Note: The metal should be with purity of more than 99.99 percent. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
