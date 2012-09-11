LONDON, Sept 11 (Karen Norton is a Thomson
Reuters GFMS analyst. The views expressed are her own.)
Global economic slowdown means the focus in the copper market in
recent months has been on weak demand growth. But it's probably
time to take a look at the supply side of the equation,
specifically in Chile, Canada and Peru - historical hotbeds of
unrest - where crucial labour contracts are due to be
renegotiated in the next year or so.
Labour disputes in the copper industry have been sporadic
and short lived so far this year, providing a stark contrast to
precious metals, where strike action continues to plague top
platinum producer South Africa.
But industrial action is difficult to predict and memories
linger of the three-month-long strike that began about a year
ago at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's mine in
Indonesia.
The disruption at Freeport's Grasberg, one of the world's
biggest copper mines, was largely responsible for a
210,000-tonne drop in output at the operation last year.
Although this figure is small compared to global mine supply of
16.0 million tonnes, timing magnified the impact.
The strike reinforced perceptions of tight mine supply in
the final quarter of 2011 and helped to limit declines in the
copper price to not far below $7,000 a tonne.
Thomson Reuters GFMS estimates global output losses from
labour disputes last year amounted to 306,000 tonnes of copper,
or just over half of total unexpected mine output losses, which
also encompass technical and weather-related disruptions.
Some significant copper labour contracts come up for renewal
in the next few months, most notably in top producer Chile, at
state-owned giant Codelco. Events there will indicate whether
the lull in unrest is only temporary.
For a market where supply growth is still sluggish due to
factors including falling ore grades and project delays, any
further threat to output levels inevitably would be of concern,
even while demand is subdued.
Global mine output growth last year was pegged back to a
marginal 0.6 percent, which took it to a total of 16.021 million
tonnes. A modest 2.2 percent rise is predicted this year, which
leaves little room for manoeuvre in a market tending towards
deficit.
Strike-related shortfalls admittedly look set to be more
muted this year. But several contracts due for re-negotiation in
the next few months and into 2013 require attention and may
point to a busier, more disrupted period.
CLEAR BATTLE LINES
Workers will want to benefit from what they consider still
historically high copper prices.
Mining firms under the watchful eye of shareholders and
faced with falling profits in some key parts of their business
will want to keep a lid on wage costs. They will not want
hard-to-reverse rising wage bills to eat into already shrinking
profits.
Talks at Codelco's Andina mine in Chile, where the present
deal runs out on Dec. 1, is first on the agenda.
They are expected to set the tone for other pay
negotiations, most notably at the firm's flagship Chuquicamata
complex where the present deal expires next February. It has
experienced its fair share of industrial disputes over the
years.
The contract-talks merry-go-round then moves on to an expiry
next May at Xstrata's CCR refinery in Canada, and in
June at BHP Billiton's majority-owned
Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine.
Disgruntled workers there went on strike outside normal
contract talks last year, although the company played hard ball
and its original offer was accepted after a two-week strike.
Copper workers are in a better bargaining position than many
miners.
Earlier this year workers at First Quantum's
Kansanshi mine in Zambia secured a 15 percent pay increase after
strike action in January and March.
The union at the Antamina mine in Peru, where talks have
continued after the late July expiry, reportedly is seeking a 10
percent pay rise and, interestingly, a contract lasting one year
rather than the usual three.
Companies may be cutting jobs in iron ore and coal, and BHP
Billiton may have shelved its Olympic Dam copper-uranium
expansion plans in Australia because of escalating costs, but
copper projects in general are still desperately needed on top
of existing production to feed still strong future demand
projections.
Against this backdrop, labour negotiations will remain a
fine balancing act at copper operations at least for the next
couple of years, tipped slightly in favour of workers.
Beyond that, while there will still be flashpoints, the
anticipated easing of mine supply towards the middle of the
decade is likely to erode some of the unions' remaining
bargaining power.