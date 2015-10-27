UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
LONDON Oct 27 The total net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 14,852 lots last Friday from a net long of 20,532 lots the previous week, the exchange's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday.
Money managers were long 108,554 lots and short 93,702 lots. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.
ROME, April 4 Italy put the Vatican on its "white list" of states with cooperative financial institutions on Tuesday, ending years of mistrust and providing an endorsement of efforts by Pope Francis to clean up the city state's banking sector.