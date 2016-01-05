LONDON Jan 5 The total net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to 9,065 lots on Dec. 31 from a net long position of 4,283 lots on Dec. 18, the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday LME-CA-MNET.

Funds overall were long 105,356 lots and short 96,291 lots. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)