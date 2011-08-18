* China's copper buying expected to rise in coming weeks

* Chinese inventories run down, new imports needed

* Copper treatment fees fall after Chilean mine strike

HAMBURG, Aug 18 Copper demand is currently weak because of the mid-year holiday season but a rise in Chinese and European demand is expected soon, Aurubis , Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Thursday.

"A majority of analysts and market observers assume that there will be reinvigorated purchasing activities in the coming weeks, especially in China, which has to stock up more in the international market in order to cover copper demand in the fourth quarter following this year's inventory reduction," Aurubis said in a market report.

But some Chinese copper buyers are still hesitating because reduced lending by Chinese banks as the country tightens monetary policy to tackle inflation. They are also delaying in the hope copper prices could continue to fall, it said.

Copper prices have fallen about 10 percent since Aug. 1 partly because of fears about the euro zone debt crisis and worries about an economic slowdown in top consumer China.

Chinese domestic copper prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange are currently slightly higher than import prices denominated by the London Metal Exchange market which could encourage more Chinese imports, Aurubis said.

Shanghai copper was about 127 yuan ($19.8) above LME copper on Thursday.

"Should the difference grow, this price situation will offer an additional purchasing incentive," Aurubis said.

The summer holiday season is currently in full swing in Europe, which has led to "a distinct slowdown" in new copper business, it added.

"New purchasing activities are not expected before the beginning of September," it said. "However, there are many indicators that demand will increase again afterwards on the basis of very good growth rates in some cases, though some level of economic pessimism is evident in some industries' expectations."

Copper product markets are quiet because of the summer holiday period and some concern about the euro zone debt crisis, it said.

"Independently of these seasonal effects, there are initial signs that the ongoing discussions about the debt situations of some national economies are also causing companies in the copper processing industry to be a bit more cautious," Aurubis said. "Overall, this has led to slightly sluggish order activity at the moment."

Aurubis had said on Aug. 10 it expected no major impact on its business from the euro zone debt crisis.

COPPER TREATMENT CHARGES FALL

Spot copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) have fallen to $60 a tonne and 6 cents a pound, it said. July levels were slightly over $100/10 cents.

TC/RCs are fees paid to smelters by mines and traders to refine copper concentrate into new metal and are a key part of global copper refiners' earnings.

The reason was a two-week strike at Chile's Escondida mine which ended on Aug. 5, Aurubis said. When volumes of concentrate seeking smelting capacity fall, concentrate owners do not have to offer high TC/RCs.

"Nevertheless, the TC/RCs are expected to recover due to the end of the strike...," Aurubis said.

Supply on the European copper scrap market has temporarily decreased somewhat due to the quiet summer season and lower copper prices but is still satisfactory, Aurubis added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)