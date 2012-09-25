* European copper demand still weak after summer break

* Product buyers making short-term purchases

* Spot copper TC/RCs rising to around $70/7 cents

HAMBURG, Sept 25 European copper product demand for physical delivery has remained slack so far in September following the end of the traditional summer holiday period, Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday.

"There still has not been any significant upturn on the European copper product markets following the summer break," the company said in a market report.

August copper product orders are traditionally low because so many buyers are on vacation.

However, customers are increasingly making product orders for short-term delivery so it is still difficult to assess the overall order mood, the company said.

"On the European copper scrap market the higher copper prices have led to a higher supply, as the current price level is a sell signal for traders," the company said.

Copper staged a 12 percent price rally in the first half of September on the back of monetary easing measures announced by central banks in the United States, Europe and Japan, but the metal has lost some ground in past days.

CONCENTRATE MARKET FIRM

The spot market for copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) is firm and spot deals between smelters and mines are being made at around $70 a tonne and 7 cents a pound compared to $63.5/6.35 cents earlier in the summer, Aurubis said.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate (ore) into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's income.

"A situation characterized by cautious smelter demand and a good supply has recently arisen on the copper concentrate markets," Aurubis said.

Several copper mines in Latin America and Africa had recently increased production, it said.

When larger volumes of concentrate are available, mines and traders have to pay more to obtain smelting capacity. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Catherine Evans)