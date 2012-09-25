* European copper demand still weak after summer break
* Product buyers making short-term purchases
* Spot copper TC/RCs rising to around $70/7 cents
HAMBURG, Sept 25 European copper product demand
for physical delivery has remained slack so far in September
following the end of the traditional summer holiday period,
Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on
Tuesday.
"There still has not been any significant upturn on the
European copper product markets following the summer break," the
company said in a market report.
August copper product orders are traditionally low because
so many buyers are on vacation.
However, customers are increasingly making product orders
for short-term delivery so it is still difficult to assess the
overall order mood, the company said.
"On the European copper scrap market the higher copper
prices have led to a higher supply, as the current price level
is a sell signal for traders," the company said.
Copper staged a 12 percent price rally in the first half of
September on the back of monetary easing measures announced by
central banks in the United States, Europe and Japan, but the
metal has lost some ground in past days.
CONCENTRATE MARKET FIRM
The spot market for copper treatment and refining charges
(TC/RCs) is firm and spot deals between smelters and mines are
being made at around $70 a tonne and 7 cents a pound compared to
$63.5/6.35 cents earlier in the summer, Aurubis said.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate
(ore) into metal and are a key part of the global copper
industry's income.
"A situation characterized by cautious smelter demand and a
good supply has recently arisen on the copper concentrate
markets," Aurubis said.
Several copper mines in Latin America and Africa had
recently increased production, it said.
When larger volumes of concentrate are available, mines and
traders have to pay more to obtain smelting capacity.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Catherine Evans)