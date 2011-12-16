HAMBURG Dec 16 Germany's Aurubis , Europe's biggest copper producer, has agreed long-term copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2012 of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a pound, up 12.4 percent on 2011 deals, sources close to the company said on Friday.

This means Aurubis has matched the higher TC/RCs for 2012 reached in early December by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold .

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's income. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)