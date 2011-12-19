* Confirms 12.4 percent rise in 2012 TC/RCs
* End of strikes could firm spot TC/RCs
* Copper price to remain over $7,000 a tonne in 2011
HAMBURG, Dec 19 Germany's Aurubis
, Europe's biggest copper producer, has agreed
long-term copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for
2012 of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a lb, up 12.4 percent on
the year, the company said on Monday.
Reuters had reported on Friday that Aurubis had matched the
higher TC/RCs reached in early December by Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold.
Aurubis confirmed in a market report on Monday that it had
achieved long-term 2012 TC/RCs of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents
a lb with three customers.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate
into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's
income. There had still been doubt whether the Freeport level
would be accepted as a benchmark.
Aurubis traditionally seeks long-term TC/RC agreements
rather than spot market deals.
Strikes at copper mines including one which has just ended
at Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia have put
downward pressure on global spot TC/RCs in past months, Aurubis
said.
When smaller volumes of copper concentrate are available on
the global market, refiners have to offer lower TC/RCs to
attract material.
"The situation should be calmer and production should return
to a normal level now that the labour conflicts have ended,"
Aurubis said. "Accordingly, treatment and refining charges
should increase again in the spot market for copper
concentrates."
Meanwhile, the copper scrap market is under the influence of
the seasonal Christmas slowdown, it added. Scrap supplies are at
a lower level than in the summer and some sellers are waiting
for higher copper prices.
"The copper product markets have also already prepared for
the holidays and the turn of the year," it said. "Demand in
daily business is low."
Copper prices have been "remarkably robust" in 2011, it
said.
"If there are no more extraordinary events, copper will
conclude 2011 at a price level of over $7,000 a tonne (London
Metal Exchange settlement), and the average for the year will
likely be between $8,800 a tonne and $8,850 a tonne, " it said.
Three-month LME copper was trading at $7,306 at 1418
GMT on Monday.
Risk aversion prevails among investors and some copper
consumers will wait on the sidelines for further market
developments, it said.
"They agree that the first half-year 2012 will be calmer,"
it said. "Possible demand decreases are viewed as fairly
moderate, and the situation is not characterised as dramatic by
any means."
Germany's electrical industry, a key copper consumer,
remains optimistic and still predicts 5 percent growth 2012
production following a 14 percent rise this year, Aurubis added.
"In January 2012 the copper market could initially gain
momentum from the annual re-evaluation of the various commodity
index funds," it said.
The shift in proportions commodities contained in funds
could trigger a series of purchases and sales.
Attention will again be focused on China at the beginning of
the new year.
"While the country's economic dynamics are weakening, it is
evident that there will still be extensive copper imports," it
said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)