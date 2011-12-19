* Confirms 12.4 percent rise in 2012 TC/RCs

* End of strikes could firm spot TC/RCs

* Copper price to remain over $7,000 a tonne in 2011

HAMBURG, Dec 19 Germany's Aurubis , Europe's biggest copper producer, has agreed long-term copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2012 of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a lb, up 12.4 percent on the year, the company said on Monday.

Reuters had reported on Friday that Aurubis had matched the higher TC/RCs reached in early December by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold.

Aurubis confirmed in a market report on Monday that it had achieved long-term 2012 TC/RCs of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a lb with three customers.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's income. There had still been doubt whether the Freeport level would be accepted as a benchmark.

Aurubis traditionally seeks long-term TC/RC agreements rather than spot market deals.

Strikes at copper mines including one which has just ended at Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia have put downward pressure on global spot TC/RCs in past months, Aurubis said.

When smaller volumes of copper concentrate are available on the global market, refiners have to offer lower TC/RCs to attract material.

"The situation should be calmer and production should return to a normal level now that the labour conflicts have ended," Aurubis said. "Accordingly, treatment and refining charges should increase again in the spot market for copper concentrates."

Meanwhile, the copper scrap market is under the influence of the seasonal Christmas slowdown, it added. Scrap supplies are at a lower level than in the summer and some sellers are waiting for higher copper prices.

"The copper product markets have also already prepared for the holidays and the turn of the year," it said. "Demand in daily business is low."

Copper prices have been "remarkably robust" in 2011, it said.

"If there are no more extraordinary events, copper will conclude 2011 at a price level of over $7,000 a tonne (London Metal Exchange settlement), and the average for the year will likely be between $8,800 a tonne and $8,850 a tonne, " it said.

Three-month LME copper was trading at $7,306 at 1418 GMT on Monday.

Risk aversion prevails among investors and some copper consumers will wait on the sidelines for further market developments, it said.

"They agree that the first half-year 2012 will be calmer," it said. "Possible demand decreases are viewed as fairly moderate, and the situation is not characterised as dramatic by any means."

Germany's electrical industry, a key copper consumer, remains optimistic and still predicts 5 percent growth 2012 production following a 14 percent rise this year, Aurubis added.

"In January 2012 the copper market could initially gain momentum from the annual re-evaluation of the various commodity index funds," it said.

The shift in proportions commodities contained in funds could trigger a series of purchases and sales.

Attention will again be focused on China at the beginning of the new year.

"While the country's economic dynamics are weakening, it is evident that there will still be extensive copper imports," it said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)