By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Copper users in top
consumer China are braced to pay higher premiums to procure
metal and global exchange stocks have slumped to five-year lows,
flagging tight supply that some traders expect to stretch out
into next year.
The shortfall has caught flat-footed a market expecting a
global copper surplus this year. It could help shore up prices,
and reflects growing economic optimism for the year ahead.
Buyers of refined copper in Asia are preparing to pay strong
spot premiums to secure physical metal in the January to March
period, traders said, even with a seasonal slowdown in demand
over Chinese New Year in late January.
In China, makers of copper products can't get hold of enough
stock to fill their growing output plans as some global
suppliers have been reluctant to sell more metal to China given
prospects for a revival in Europe.
Top producer Codelco in Chile is cutting first-half 2014
shipments, while Indian smelters are not selling spot for the
first quarter, and supply from a Philippines producer was hit
after last month's typhoon.
Merchants expecting term copper shipments next year are not
keen to onsell their stocks to small end-users given they expect
strong spot premiums in the coming 3-4 months, traders said.
"Spot premiums are likely to reach $250-$280 in the first
quarter," said a source at a large end-user and importer of
refined copper in China.
Those premiums would be the highest since the first quarter
of 2009 in China and as much as 40 percent higher than the
current $190-$200 per tonne. The premium is paid over the London
Metal Exchange prices by buyers.
Chinese importers agreed premiums for 2014 term shipments at
$138 per tonne with Codelco and $123 with Japanese producers.
The Codelco premium is typically used as the benchmark for
yearly term imports in China.
Chinese end-users were likely to build up stocks of refined
copper ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.
Bonded stocks, however, have halved to around 500,000 tonnes
currently from record levels of about 1 million tonnes in the
first quarter of 2013, with industrial activity expected to ramp
up next year.
INVISIBLE INVENTORIES
Talk has been rife in the copper market about stockpiling of
metal, given copper stocks have fallen by more than what
analysts estimate consumption can account for.
Available stocks at both LME and Comex warehouses have
slumped to five-year lows while Shanghai stocks are the least
since mid-2012.
LME on-warrant stock - that which has not been tagged for
delivery from warehouses - has dropped to 131,775 tonnes of
which nearly 90 percent is tied up in backlogged LME warehouses,
leaving just 16,000 tonnes available to market.
And Comex copper stocks are sitting at just 17,427 tonnes,
less than one quarter of May's levels, while in Shanghai, stocks
have dropped more than 40 percent from March to 18-month lows of
141,495 tonnes. HG-STX-COMEX CU-STX-SGH
That could be due to new warehousing rules that the LME set
down last month which have pushed metal into off-exchange stocks
where they no longer show in exchange reports, sources say.
The LME announced new rules to cut warehouse queues after a
rash of U.S. lawsuits to calm angry consumers who charged that
backlogged delivery was artificially curbing supply and forcing
them to pay higher prices.
Traders said that significant stockpiles are sitting out of
exchange systems in Panama City, Baltimore, Johor and Singapore,
among other locations.
And analysts at investment bank Macquarie found a market
surplus of around 250,000 tonnes had been shipped to Vietnam,
although the number is disputed by others.
Physical market tightness has seeped into copper spreads,
catapulting LME cash prices to a $5 premium against the
benchmark contract, and December-March Comex backwardation to
3.75 cents, the highest since 2008, with traders betting prices
will climb further.
"The market got short because everyone was saying, there's a
lot of metal coming. But there really doesn't seem to be a lot
of copper around," a trader said.
