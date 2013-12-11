* LME, Comex exchange copper stocks at five-year lows

* Spot Q1 premiums could hit 5-year highs of $250-280/T

* Chinese copper users may build stocks ahead of Lunar New Year

By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Copper users in top consumer China are braced to pay higher premiums to procure metal and global exchange stocks have slumped to five-year lows, flagging tight supply that some traders expect to stretch out into next year.

The shortfall has caught flat-footed a market expecting a global copper surplus this year. It could help shore up prices, and reflects growing economic optimism for the year ahead.

Buyers of refined copper in Asia are preparing to pay strong spot premiums to secure physical metal in the January to March period, traders said, even with a seasonal slowdown in demand over Chinese New Year in late January.

In China, makers of copper products can't get hold of enough stock to fill their growing output plans as some global suppliers have been reluctant to sell more metal to China given prospects for a revival in Europe.

Top producer Codelco in Chile is cutting first-half 2014 shipments, while Indian smelters are not selling spot for the first quarter, and supply from a Philippines producer was hit after last month's typhoon.

Merchants expecting term copper shipments next year are not keen to onsell their stocks to small end-users given they expect strong spot premiums in the coming 3-4 months, traders said.

"Spot premiums are likely to reach $250-$280 in the first quarter," said a source at a large end-user and importer of refined copper in China.

Those premiums would be the highest since the first quarter of 2009 in China and as much as 40 percent higher than the current $190-$200 per tonne. The premium is paid over the London Metal Exchange prices by buyers.

Chinese importers agreed premiums for 2014 term shipments at $138 per tonne with Codelco and $123 with Japanese producers. The Codelco premium is typically used as the benchmark for yearly term imports in China.

Chinese end-users were likely to build up stocks of refined copper ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.

Bonded stocks, however, have halved to around 500,000 tonnes currently from record levels of about 1 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2013, with industrial activity expected to ramp up next year.

INVISIBLE INVENTORIES

Talk has been rife in the copper market about stockpiling of metal, given copper stocks have fallen by more than what analysts estimate consumption can account for.

Available stocks at both LME and Comex warehouses have slumped to five-year lows while Shanghai stocks are the least since mid-2012.

LME on-warrant stock - that which has not been tagged for delivery from warehouses - has dropped to 131,775 tonnes of which nearly 90 percent is tied up in backlogged LME warehouses, leaving just 16,000 tonnes available to market.

And Comex copper stocks are sitting at just 17,427 tonnes, less than one quarter of May's levels, while in Shanghai, stocks have dropped more than 40 percent from March to 18-month lows of 141,495 tonnes. HG-STX-COMEX CU-STX-SGH

That could be due to new warehousing rules that the LME set down last month which have pushed metal into off-exchange stocks where they no longer show in exchange reports, sources say.

The LME announced new rules to cut warehouse queues after a rash of U.S. lawsuits to calm angry consumers who charged that backlogged delivery was artificially curbing supply and forcing them to pay higher prices.

Traders said that significant stockpiles are sitting out of exchange systems in Panama City, Baltimore, Johor and Singapore, among other locations.

And analysts at investment bank Macquarie found a market surplus of around 250,000 tonnes had been shipped to Vietnam, although the number is disputed by others.

Physical market tightness has seeped into copper spreads, catapulting LME cash prices to a $5 premium against the benchmark contract, and December-March Comex backwardation to 3.75 cents, the highest since 2008, with traders betting prices will climb further.

"The market got short because everyone was saying, there's a lot of metal coming. But there really doesn't seem to be a lot of copper around," a trader said. (Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in NEW YORK; Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)