TOKYO Jan 16 Pan Pacific Copper, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, said on Monday it aims to resume operations at the 200,000 tonnes-a-year Saganoseki copper smelter in about a month after fire damaged facilities and forced it to halt operations on Jan.7.

Pan Pacific, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said it is still assessing the impact of the plant suspension on its shipments schedule.

Operation of electronic equipment at the plant is affected due to damage by the fire to an electricity substation, a company spokesman said.

