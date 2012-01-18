TOKYO Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper, part of JX Holdings Inc, said on Wednesday the suspension of operations at its Saganoseki smelter in southeast Japan would have virtually no impact on its sales contracts of refined copper in Japan and abroad due to ample inventories.

Pan Pacific, Japan's biggest copper smelter, suspended operations of the 200,000 tonnes-a-year smelter from Jan. 7 after a fire damaged the electric transformer substation.

A company executive said the plant suspension cut the need for copper ore supply by 100,000 tonnes and that it had agreed with BHP to cancel part of the ore supply contract from the Escondida mine in Chile.

He denied a Bloomberg report that Pan Pacific would not buy any ore from BHP in 2012 under an annual contract.

