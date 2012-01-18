(Adds details)

* Plant suspension cuts ore need by 100,000 tonnes

* Cancelled part of ore supply contract from Escondida

* Sumitomo Mining ended talks with BHP on 2012 ore supply

TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper, part of JX Holdings Inc, said on Wednesday that the suspension of operations at its Saganoseki smelter in southeast Japan would have virtually no impact on its sales contracts of refined copper, thanks to ample inventories.

Pan Pacific, Japan's biggest copper smelter, suspended operations of the 200,000 tonnes-a-year smelter from Jan. 7 after a fire damaged the electric transformer substation.

The plant produces anode, an intermediate state of refined copper, for refining at Saganoseki and its two other plants in Japan.

"We have sufficient inventories of anode at Saganoseki, which can be sent to the other plants for refining," said a Pan Pacific executive. "The impact on sales will be pretty small," he said.

The executive said the plant suspension cut the need for copper ore supply by 100,000 tonnes and that it had agreed with BHP to cancel part of the ore supply contract from the Escondida mine in Chile for delivery in 2012.

He denied a Bloomberg report that Pan Pacific would not buy any ore from BHP in 2012 under an annual contract.

"There are several ore supply contracts between Pan Pacific and Escondida. We agreed to end talks on one small contract that was underway after the fire, but the others remain," he said.

Escondida, majority owned by BHP, is the world's biggest copper mine.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Japan's No.2 miner, on Tuesday said it had failed to agree an annual contract to buy copper ore from BHP Billiton in 2012, with talks on processing fees having broken down. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)