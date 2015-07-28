LONDON, July 28 OK Tedi Mining Limited is
preparing to temporarily shut down its copper mine in Papua New
Guinea because dry weather is making operations difficult, the
company said in a statement.
"River traffic on the Fly River into and out Ok Tedi's main
river port at Kiunga has been unreliable for some weeks due to
low water levels," state-owned OK Tedi Mining said.
"Transport of copper concentrate product to Port Moresby for
on-shipment has also been unreliable creating uncertainty with
regard to cash inflows necessary to sustain operation."
Analysts say the mine produced about 76,000 tonnes of copper
last year.
The company added that the low river flow also affected
operation of the Ok Menga power station, which is the main
source of power for its operations.
"Concurrent with the planned stand down of the workforce due
to the dry weather event, the permanent workforce number of
expatriates will be reduced by 30 percent and nationals by 15
percent," it said.
"These changes are essential to help position OTML to better
cope with a low commodity price environment on resumption of
operations."
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a
six-year low of $5,164 on Monday.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by William Hardy)