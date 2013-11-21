* China importers face shortfall of 30,000 tonnes in Nov, Dec

* Delays also affect southeast Asia buyers - trade

* Supporting spot premiums in Asia

By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 21 China's importers of refined copper face a shortfall of about 30,000 tonnes this month and the next as a typhoon-hit Philippine smelter has delayed metal deliveries, supporting spot premiums near 4-year highs, traders said on Thursday.

Lower-than-expected arrivals may force the importers to buy spot metal, in a move that would help support prices of the metal, which have fallen more than 10 percent this year.

Importers in China were told by trader Glencore Xstrata that contracted refined copper from the PASAR plant in the Philippines would be delayed, two trading sources said, adding that the seller did not say when delivery would resume.

A spokesman for Glencore Xstrata did not immediately comment.

Another trader said PASAR had also selectively halted shipments to some customers in the region, for example in Thailand and Vietnam.

Glencore Xstrata last week confirmed that PASAR had suffered heavy structural damage from one of the world's biggest typhoons, which killed about 4,000 people and left more than 4 million homeless. The firm estimated a return to normal operations would take at least 4 to 6 weeks.

"(Glencore) did not say when the delayed shipments will arrive," said an importer waiting for PASAR metal bought by his firm, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"Basically they told us the metal will come when shipments are ready."

It was unclear how much metal from PASAR was due to be delivered to China under 2013 contracts.

The importer said his firm and a few buyers in China were expecting to receive a total of about 50,000 tonnes of refined copper from Glencore for the rest of 2013, less than half of which should have come from PASAR.

This quantity was part of deals for 400,000 tonnes of refined copper the Chinese buyers had bought in the second quarter for shipments between May and December, he said.

China's imports of refined copper from the Philippines in the first nine months of 2013 rose 176 percent on the year to reach 84,883 tonnes.

"Without PASAR, China's imports could fall by about 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes a month," a trader at a large Chinese trading firm said. "Spot premiums should rise."

Bonded stocks in Shanghai or metal due to arrive in China traded this week at premiums of $190 to $200 per tonne over cash London Metal Exchange copper prices, traders said.

Premiums for metal in Malaysia CU-GDA-SG traded around $130 to $140, up from around $100 in mid-August, traders said.

The China premiums compare to $30 to $50 in the first quarter of the year, when bonded stocks stood at a record of around 1 million tonnes.

But the bonded stocks have now fallen to about 400,000 tonnes, depleted by stronger-than-expected domestic demand and fewer 2013 term shipments booked by importers. (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in LONDON; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)