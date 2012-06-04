* Copper premiums hold steady in 4.5-6 cent range
* Tighter scrap availability underpins cathode price
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, June 4 Some U.S. copper fabricators
have resorted to buying primary metal rather than scrap due to a
tightness in supply, helping to support cathode premiums and
providing a much-needed bright spot in an otherwise lackluster
spot market, traders said on Monday.
Traders have seen some mills, which use scrap as raw
material because it is usually cheaper, switching to
readily-available cathode for their shorter term needs after a
steady rise in scrap prices.
"I've had some guys tell me that they had to buy some
cathode on the spot market. If you're in the scrap business
right now, there's lots of demand and the spreads are
tightening, but you really can't get the material," a cathode
trader said.
Traders attribute the shortage of scrap to the continued
depressed rates of demolition and construction activity as the
U.S. housing market shows no signs of a significant recovery.
The precipitous plunge in COMEX prices to lows dating back
to October may have also exacerbated that tightness as scrap
yard hold onto stock in the hope that prices will recover.
After sinking to an intraday low at $3.2380 per lb on
Monday, the COMEX July contract has shed roughly 19
percent of its value since touching a February peak at $4.
Still, premiums paid for physical cathode delivery have
stabilized in a 4.5 to 6-cent per lb range above the benchmark
London Metal Exchange cash price.
LME cash copper closed Friday at $7,373 a tonne, its
cheapest price since Dec. 19.
While most market sources agreed with the range in cathode
premiums, one seller cited a slight uptick in business from the
Midwest, with premiums going as high as 6.5 cents.
"There's been a little bit of Midwest business done at the
6.5-cent level ... a couple of thousand tonnes for June
delivery," the seller said.
"I think the scrap tightness necessitated a little of this
business."
It is relatively easy for mills that make products for
plumbing and electrical wiring to change their feed, but they
prefer to use high-grade scrap instead of primary because it is
cheaper.
Scrap is bought at a discount to COMEX and London Metal
Exchange prices, while consumers have to pay a premium over
benchmark prices to take delivery of cathode.
The secondary tightness has also caused that discount to
disappear.
Bare bright copper wire, a high-grade scrap which contains
few impurities, is equal to or even at a 1 to 2-cent premium to
COMEX July, dependent on where it is being shipped,
dealers said. This is in from about a 5-cent discount in March.
"There's still some decent demand on cathode, but I think
it's from the scrap not being out there," one physical metals
trader said.
It is highly unusual for scrap prices to trade at a premium
- the last time was in the spring of 2009 when the market first
felt the impact of plunging scrap generation rates as the global
economic crisis hit the U.S. housing and construction sector.
The current dynamic is similar to 2009 - while domestic
demand for scrap back then was not particularly high, scrap
prices soared because supplies sank and China's appetite for all
forms of the metal soared, forcing fabricators to turn to
more-plentiful cathode.
This time around, the uptick in demand has not been as
dramatic without an aggressive Chinese market presence and an
overall fragile state of the copper market.
It does not after all reflect stronger underlying demand,
they note. Some also suggested the purchases could be for
industry participants short on annual contracted material.
"At the end of the day, I don't think this is spot business
as much as it is just short-covering for annual contracts," a
second trader said.
"I am not hearing much on a spot market basis. It's just
traders and merchants who are short and forced to go the cheap
route and get units out of the exchange."
The seller said the Midwest business could have also been
some trader positioning for the planned maintenance shutdown of
Rio Tinto's Kennecott Utah Copper's Garfield smelter last month.
"They'll get back up some time late in June and begin
shipping something in late June, early July," the seller said.
Kennecott is the second-largest copper producer in the
United States, accounting for nearly 25 percent of U.S. copper
production.
(Reporting By Chris Kelly)