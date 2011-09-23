* U.S. copper cathode premiums down at 4-4.5 cent range
* Annual contracts limiting spot business flows
* Market sell-off stirring more cathode inquiries
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. copper cathode premiums
edged further down to a 4 to 4.5-cent range this week, under
pressure from waning growth prospects and annual term contract
bookings that are still fulfilling most consumer needs.
But sellers have noticed an increase in requests for
cathode from customers seeking a better opportunity to own
metal following this week's dramatic sell-off in the futures
market, they said.
"I'd say that overall things are extremely slow prior to
going into this week. People's annual contracts are probably
keeping them pretty well supplied, and have not needed to go
into the spot market," one Midwest cathode dealer said.
"You might see some of that spot business coming in due to
this fall-off in the price. We had some inquiries as a result
of the massive price reduction in the terminal markets."
Copper <0#HG:> crumbled through the $3.50 per lb level for
the first time in about a year on Thursday, and was on track
for its sharpest weekly loss since December 2008, as escalating
debt problems in Europe, a gloomy economic outlook in the
United States, and concerns about slower growth in China fed
fears of a global recession.
As a result, premiums for primary cathode have fallen from
around 6 cents at the beginning of the year to this week's
4-cent range.
"The people that would be looking for material are very
targeted ... not large volumes," another dealer said.
"At this price, they are saying I want to own some for
anticipated future orders."
But as a weaker macro picture continued to hang over the
broader market, many consumers remained content to run down
their internal inventories.
"The merchant isn't doing any spot business and the reason
for that is the dynamic between the heavy booking of annual
contracted material and expectations that were foiled,
economically," said one trader.
Those expectations were dampened further this week after
the Federal Reserve came out of its policy-setting meeting this
week with a warning of "significant" downside risks to the
economy. [ID:nS1E78J25W]
Expecting newly-announced Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)
business to keep copper prices up through $10,000 per tonne in
London and $4.50 per lb in New York late last year, many buyers
sought to lock in their business at a fixed price with an
annual contract.
But as economic conditions deteriorated further in the
Western world and signs of slowing growth surfaced in top
consumer China, the need to go into the spot market was not
there, dealers said.
"Consumers have enough material. They are happy to bleed
down their inventories. I wouldn't be surprised if they again
book a huge chunk of their business on an annual basis in
2012."
(Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)