* U.S. copper cathode premiums down at 4-4.5 cent range

* Annual contracts limiting spot business flows

* Market sell-off stirring more cathode inquiries

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. copper cathode premiums edged further down to a 4 to 4.5-cent range this week, under pressure from waning growth prospects and annual term contract bookings that are still fulfilling most consumer needs.

But sellers have noticed an increase in requests for cathode from customers seeking a better opportunity to own metal following this week's dramatic sell-off in the futures market, they said.

"I'd say that overall things are extremely slow prior to going into this week. People's annual contracts are probably keeping them pretty well supplied, and have not needed to go into the spot market," one Midwest cathode dealer said.

"You might see some of that spot business coming in due to this fall-off in the price. We had some inquiries as a result of the massive price reduction in the terminal markets."

Copper <0#HG:> crumbled through the $3.50 per lb level for the first time in about a year on Thursday, and was on track for its sharpest weekly loss since December 2008, as escalating debt problems in Europe, a gloomy economic outlook in the United States, and concerns about slower growth in China fed fears of a global recession.

As a result, premiums for primary cathode have fallen from around 6 cents at the beginning of the year to this week's 4-cent range.

"The people that would be looking for material are very targeted ... not large volumes," another dealer said.

"At this price, they are saying I want to own some for anticipated future orders."

But as a weaker macro picture continued to hang over the broader market, many consumers remained content to run down their internal inventories.

"The merchant isn't doing any spot business and the reason for that is the dynamic between the heavy booking of annual contracted material and expectations that were foiled, economically," said one trader.

Those expectations were dampened further this week after the Federal Reserve came out of its policy-setting meeting this week with a warning of "significant" downside risks to the economy. [ID:nS1E78J25W]

Expecting newly-announced Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) business to keep copper prices up through $10,000 per tonne in London and $4.50 per lb in New York late last year, many buyers sought to lock in their business at a fixed price with an annual contract.

But as economic conditions deteriorated further in the Western world and signs of slowing growth surfaced in top consumer China, the need to go into the spot market was not there, dealers said.

"Consumers have enough material. They are happy to bleed down their inventories. I wouldn't be surprised if they again book a huge chunk of their business on an annual basis in 2012." (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)