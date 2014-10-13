LONDON/HONG KONG Oct 13 The world's top copper
producer Codelco has offered 2015 copper term
premiums at $112 a tonne for customers in Europe, flat from this
year, two sources with direct knowledge of the offer said on
Monday.
The flat premium raised expectations that Codelco could
offer flat or a slight fall in term premium for its biggest
buyer China in 2015 from a premium of $138 a tonne for 2014
deliveries, one of the sources said.
"Codelco have told their customers in Europe that they are
offering premiums unchanged from this year," the second source
said.
Term premiums are typically negotiated between suppliers and
consumers for long-term contracts, and deals are discussed
during this month's London Metal Exchange Week, an annual
gathering in London of the global metals industry.
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London and Polly Yam in Hong
Kong; editing by Susan Thomas)