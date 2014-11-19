BRIEF-BATS says prospectus relating to medium term note programme
* Supplementary prospectus dated 20 March 2017 relating to £15,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Nov 19 Copper prices are seen trading about $3.15 a pound ($6,945 a tonne) in 2015 and could go higher, the president of Southern Copper Corporation, Oscar Gonzalez Rocha, said.
"With demand recovering in the U.S. and Europe, and Chinese copper consumption growth maintaining at current levels, we see 2015 copper prices at about $3.15 a pound with quite a lot of upside potential," Rocha told a Metal Bulletin copper conference in Shanghai.
LME copper traded at $6,647 at 0407 GMT. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Writing by Melanie Burton in SYDNEY; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Supplementary prospectus dated 20 March 2017 relating to £15,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.