LUSAKA Aug 22 The price of copper is likely to
remain high over the next 12 months even as commodity prices
fall on worries of a global economic slowdown, First Quantum
Minerals president Clive Newall said on Monday.
Newall told Reuters by email that due to a fragile world
economy, all commodity prices would be volatile over the next 12
months, with a higher likelihood of dropping.
"However, copper is an increasingly scarce element with ever
rising costs of production and no signs of any significant new
substitution possibilities," he said in reply to questions.
"So in my view, copper is likely to out-perform other base
metals".
During the last global economic crisis at the end of 2008,
copper plummeted to under $3,000 a tonne, dragging Zambia,
Africa's biggest copper producer, into recession.
Benchmark copper was trading at $8,845 at 1130 GMT,
up from Friday's close of $8,825 a tonne. It has fallen by about
10 percent since the end of July as fears mounted of debt
troubles in the United States and Europe.
Newall, whose company mines metals in Zambia and Mauritania,
said although a proposed electricity cost increase in Zambia
would raise production costs, that would not alter First
Quantum's investment plans.
Zambia's energy regulator said this month after approving a
30 percent hike in power costs for the mines the country should
raise the price of power to cost-reflective levels by 2015.
"We are not contemplating any changes to our development
plans at this stage," Newall said.
First Quantum was planning investments in Zambia of up to
$2.5 billion over the next four years on top of the $1 billion
already invested, he said.
