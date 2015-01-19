(Repeats item issued late on Friday, with no change to text)
By Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK Jan 16 Chinese hedge funds,
once again linked to a powerful sell-off in copper this week,
were probably replaying an aggressive short-selling strategy
they have also used to target iron ore and coal, according to
industry sources.
This indicates the growing clout of the secretive Chinese
funds in global commodity markets as they tap their home-ground
advantage in the world's biggest consumer of copper and other
commodities.
Chinese funds such as Shanghai Chaos Investment Co and
Zhejiang Dunhe Investment Co are said by traders to be behind at
least three big drops in copper in a year, one in March last
year when the metal fell more than 8 percent in three days.
Neither of these two funds returned calls seeking comment on
the latest market moves.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 5-1/2
year lows near $5,350 a tonne this week and was facing its
biggest weekly loss in more than three years at 6.4 percent.
Other funds involved include Flowinvest China Commodities
Trading, Yihui Investment and Shanghai Discovering Investment,
market sources said.
"It does make you sit up and take note. But given that's
where a lot of the wealth is amassing, should we really be
surprised that we are seeing this type of fund activity
continuing to grow?" said analyst Robin Bhar of Societe Generale
in London.
"If you've got great market intelligence because you are
based in China, then that almost gives you a head-and-shoulders
advantage over somebody based in London or New York."
Traders and market sources said the funds aggressively sold
one market on mainland domestic exchanges, going "short" in
illiquid hours to trigger forced selling, while taking a long
position in a related market, a strategy that has proved
successful in iron ore, coal, rebar and copper.
"If a few have the same view and take the same position,
then to some extent it's self-fulfilling. It's like a tidal wave
and you have to ride the crest of the wave, otherwise you're
going to get dumped," said Bhar.
GLOBAL AMBITION
Assets under management at China's private funds, some of
which invest in both commodities futures and equities markets,
had surged to 388 billion yuan ($62.5 billion) by December,
according to China consultancy Z-Ben, up 69 percent from the
year before, with a total of 6,787 funds and money managers
registered.
Shanghai Chaos is one of China's seven biggest funds, with
assets under management of more than 10 billion yuan. Some 12
companies account for about a third of the industry, which is
beefing up investments offshore, according to Z-Ben.
Chaos trades equities and currencies as well as commodities.
Founder Ge Weidong is known for his generosity to staff,
providing canteens, gyms and beds. His signature on Weibo,
China's version of Twitter, is "My parents brought me into this
world to invest!"
"Shanghai Chaos is just one man's money. They made money on
rubber, steel and iron ore," said a source at a fund familiar
with Chaos and Dunhe.
"Now they're buying iron ore and selling rebar. They'll
probably smash rebar against iron ore until the end of February.
That's their holding period." Chaos has 15 to 18 metal traders
and 20 staff trading agricultural products, the source added.
Ge, a former trader at China's vast state-owned agricultural
trading company COFCO, was slapped with a large fine by U.S.
regulators in 2012 after taking a $510 million punt and
exceeding position limits on speculative bets in soybean oil and
cotton futures.
Dunhe mainly invests in stock index futures and commodities
futures from metals to agriculture. The team has about 50 people
with about 15 focusing on researching strategy, according to a
former staff member who declined to be named.
"They trade with high conviction, they trade six big trades
and will hold it for eight weeks. It's a smash and grab," said
the first source.
As China's funds grow firepower, they are looking to trade
more on global exchanges, taking advantage of the greater
liquidity available, said a source at a global exchange.
"They have studied a lot of the exchange rules and the
regulations. They fully want to comply and they want to scale
into an international player, but they don't want to be visible
at all."
($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in NEW YORK; Ruby Lian in
SHANGHAI; Henning Gloystein, Manolo Serapio and Jane Xie in
SINGAPORE; Writing by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by
Alan Raybould)