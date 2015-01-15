* Forced copper sales seen unlikely after Qingdao shakeout
* Last year's metal scandal led to big changes in industry
* Demand seen slowing in major copper buyer China
* Short-selling, options-related sales blamed for fall
By Melanie Burton and Fayen Wong
MELBOURNE/SHANGHAI Jan 15 Banks are tightening
up lending to Chinese metals traders after a copper price plunge
to five-year lows, but don't expect forced sales of the metal
after smaller players were weeded out during a major financing
scandal last year, bankers and traders said.
London Metal Exchange copper prices edged higher on Thursday
after tumbling as much as 8 percent the day before, but are
still down nearly 11 percent this month partly on fears of
weaker demand from major consumer China.
"We are getting our clients to put up an additional cash
pledge and they are in the process of doing so. Those that fail
to meet the margin requirement will have their copper seized and
we'll do a forced sale," said a senior executive at a Western
bank.
"But we don't think there will be any forced sales this time
around because we are only dealing with large trading companies
after the Qingdao scandal... The industry reshuffle has weeded
out the small players so the sector is in a much better position
now to weather this sort of price volatility."
In a scandal that surfaced last June, a private metals
trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly duplicated warehouse
certificates stored at China's Qingdao port to pledge a metal
cargo multiple times as collateral for bank loans.
The scam is estimated to have stung Western banks such as
Citi and Standard Chartered, trading houses like
Mercuria, and local banks for more than $3 billion in total.
Banks severely clamped down on lending practices, offering
lower loans against collateral and curbing credit lines,
starving many of China's smaller metals industrial players for
cash.
"After Qingdao there was a big credit review... The guys who
would have done the distressed selling already got weeded out,"
said a trader at a Chinese merchant.
Yantai Penghui Copper Industry Co Ltd, a medium-sized copper
smelter in China's northeastern Shandong province halted
production in December after running out of cash, sources said
last week.
SHORT-SELLING, OPTION SALES IMPACT
Industry sources blamed short selling by Chinese funds and
London-based options-driven selling for this week's downdraft,
with commodities markets already spooked by a more than 50
percent fall in the price of oil since last June.
Chinese funds were bearish on demand, given a protracted
downturn in China's property market, and expectations of slower
economic growth this year.
Short sellers had also taken advantage of the
later-than-usual timing of the Chinese New Year in late
February, which meant physical buying was likely to be depressed
for longer than usual at the start of the year, traders and
analysts said.
"Spot market demand won't support prices because it's slow
for another two months before seasonal demand picks up after
Chinese New Year... It's all about timing," said Li Chunlan of
consultancy CRU in Beijing.
CRU expected China's copper imports to fall by up to 20
percent this year and despite the Qingdao shake-out, traders
said middle-ranked trading houses would still feel the pinch
from lower prices.
"Even medium-tier players like us who are honouring their
contracts are having a hard time," said the trader at a Chinese
merchant.
"Your credit is pretty good, you honoured all your
contracts. But at the same time, everybody's watching you in
case you're the next one who fails."
