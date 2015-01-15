* Forced copper sales seen unlikely after Qingdao shakeout

* Last year's metal scandal led to big changes in industry

* Demand seen slowing in major copper buyer China

* Short-selling, options-related sales blamed for fall

By Melanie Burton and Fayen Wong

MELBOURNE/SHANGHAI Jan 15 Banks are tightening up lending to Chinese metals traders after a copper price plunge to five-year lows, but don't expect forced sales of the metal after smaller players were weeded out during a major financing scandal last year, bankers and traders said.

London Metal Exchange copper prices edged higher on Thursday after tumbling as much as 8 percent the day before, but are still down nearly 11 percent this month partly on fears of weaker demand from major consumer China.

"We are getting our clients to put up an additional cash pledge and they are in the process of doing so. Those that fail to meet the margin requirement will have their copper seized and we'll do a forced sale," said a senior executive at a Western bank.

"But we don't think there will be any forced sales this time around because we are only dealing with large trading companies after the Qingdao scandal... The industry reshuffle has weeded out the small players so the sector is in a much better position now to weather this sort of price volatility."

In a scandal that surfaced last June, a private metals trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly duplicated warehouse certificates stored at China's Qingdao port to pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank loans.

The scam is estimated to have stung Western banks such as Citi and Standard Chartered, trading houses like Mercuria, and local banks for more than $3 billion in total.

Banks severely clamped down on lending practices, offering lower loans against collateral and curbing credit lines, starving many of China's smaller metals industrial players for cash.

"After Qingdao there was a big credit review... The guys who would have done the distressed selling already got weeded out," said a trader at a Chinese merchant.

Yantai Penghui Copper Industry Co Ltd, a medium-sized copper smelter in China's northeastern Shandong province halted production in December after running out of cash, sources said last week.

SHORT-SELLING, OPTION SALES IMPACT

Industry sources blamed short selling by Chinese funds and London-based options-driven selling for this week's downdraft, with commodities markets already spooked by a more than 50 percent fall in the price of oil since last June.

Chinese funds were bearish on demand, given a protracted downturn in China's property market, and expectations of slower economic growth this year.

Short sellers had also taken advantage of the later-than-usual timing of the Chinese New Year in late February, which meant physical buying was likely to be depressed for longer than usual at the start of the year, traders and analysts said.

"Spot market demand won't support prices because it's slow for another two months before seasonal demand picks up after Chinese New Year... It's all about timing," said Li Chunlan of consultancy CRU in Beijing.

CRU expected China's copper imports to fall by up to 20 percent this year and despite the Qingdao shake-out, traders said middle-ranked trading houses would still feel the pinch from lower prices.

"Even medium-tier players like us who are honouring their contracts are having a hard time," said the trader at a Chinese merchant.

"Your credit is pretty good, you honoured all your contracts. But at the same time, everybody's watching you in case you're the next one who fails." (Editing by Richard Pullin)