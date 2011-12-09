(Corrects total for second quarter of 2011)

NEW YORK, Dec 9 Early indications of third-quarter mined copper output show a surprisingly positive trend in mine supply growth from an industry that has struggled this year with poor ore grade qualities and a wave of industrial action.

Mine restarts in the aftermath of 2008's financial crisis and operational improvements at some expansion projects helped lift production rates at some of the world's largest publicly listed mining companies by 1.5 percent in the quarter to their highest since the third quarter of 2010, corporate reports showed last month.

Following is a list of production totals from 14 of the world's biggest miners: Name Q2 2011 Q3 2011 Pct

change Freeport 356,520 349,720 -1.9 pct BHP Billiton 272,300 200,300 -19.1 pct Xstrata 224,100 223,600 -0.2 pct Rio Tinto 127,200 109,300 -14.1 pct Anglo American Plc 150,300 139,900 -6.9 pct Southern Copper 146,240 155,690 +6.5 pct Antofagasta 158,700 165,000 +4.0 pct Norilsk 90,000 95,000 +5.6 pct Grupo Mexico 192,410 203,920 +6.0 pct First Quantum 64,590 58,790 -9.0 pct KGHM 143,000 143,000 0.0 pct Vale 62,800 84,300 +34.2 pct Glencore 145,800 193,800 +32.9 pct Codelco* 419,000 448,000 +6.9 pct Totals 2,552,960 2,590,320 +1.5 pct * Codelco output totals presented in the table include company's 49 percent interest in El Abra mine. (Reporting by Chris Kelly)