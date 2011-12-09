(Corrects total for second quarter of 2011)
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Early indications of
third-quarter mined copper output show a surprisingly positive
trend in mine supply growth from an industry that has struggled
this year with poor ore grade qualities and a wave of
industrial action.
Mine restarts in the aftermath of 2008's financial crisis
and operational improvements at some expansion projects helped
lift production rates at some of the world's largest publicly
listed mining companies by 1.5 percent in the quarter to their
highest since the third quarter of 2010, corporate reports
showed last month.
Following is a list of production totals from 14 of the
world's biggest miners:
Name Q2 2011 Q3 2011 Pct
change
Freeport 356,520 349,720 -1.9 pct
BHP Billiton 272,300 200,300 -19.1 pct
Xstrata 224,100 223,600 -0.2 pct
Rio Tinto 127,200 109,300 -14.1 pct
Anglo American Plc 150,300 139,900 -6.9 pct
Southern Copper 146,240 155,690 +6.5 pct
Antofagasta 158,700 165,000 +4.0 pct
Norilsk 90,000 95,000 +5.6 pct
Grupo Mexico 192,410 203,920 +6.0 pct
First Quantum 64,590 58,790 -9.0 pct
KGHM 143,000 143,000 0.0 pct
Vale 62,800 84,300 +34.2 pct
Glencore 145,800 193,800 +32.9 pct
Codelco* 419,000 448,000 +6.9 pct
Totals 2,552,960 2,590,320 +1.5 pct
* Codelco output totals presented in the table include
company's 49 percent interest in El Abra mine.
(Reporting by Chris Kelly)