UPDATE 2-Philippine minister stands firm amid calls to review mine closures
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Early indications of second-quarter mined copper output signal a budding trend of incremental mine supply growth from newer lines of production that could very well rebalance the supply/demand gap in the years ahead.
Expansions and operational improvements at some up-and-coming projects helped boost output levels at some of the world's biggest publicly listed miners by 3 percent in the quarter to their highest total since the fourth quarter of 2009, corporate reports showed last month.
Following is a list of production totals from 14 of the world's biggest mining companies: Name Q1 2010 Q2 2010 Q1 2011 Q2 2011 Yr/Yr H1
Pct change Freeport 337,020 337,470 349,720 356,520 +4.7 pct BHP Billiton 229,100 291,100 273,600 272,300 +4.9 pct Xstrata 222,970 211,180 209,935 224,100 -0.03 pct Rio Tinto 165,300 167,900 146,300 127,200 -17.9 pct Anglo American Plc 160,800 154,700 138,800 150,300 -8.4 pct Southern Copper 109,240 113,540 124,190 146,240 +21.4 pct Antofagasta 117,700 135,200 129,800 158,700 +14.1 pct Norilsk 97,000 94,700 94,000 90,000 -4.0 pct Grupo Mexico 158,850 166,890 167,100 192,410 +10.4 pct First Quantum 85,060 85,400 74,900 64,590 -18.2 pct KGHM 129,000 139,000 140,000 143,000 +5.6 pct Vale 34,000 40,000 69,800 62,800 +79.2 pct Glencore 123,800 118,500 132,500 145,800 +14.9 pct Codelco* 402,000 434,000 425,000 419,000 +1.0 pct Totals 2,353,120 2,471,300 2,464,645 2,537,960 +3.4 pct * Codelco output totals presented in the table include company's 49 percent interest in El Abra mine. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue in the coming months, though it noted some chance that the El Niño phenomenon may reappear as early as the Northern Hemisphere spring.
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in iron ore pellet sales.