NEW YORK, Sept 13 Early indications of second-quarter mined copper output signal a budding trend of incremental mine supply growth from newer lines of production that could very well rebalance the supply/demand gap in the years ahead.

Expansions and operational improvements at some up-and-coming projects helped boost output levels at some of the world's biggest publicly listed miners by 3 percent in the quarter to their highest total since the fourth quarter of 2009, corporate reports showed last month.

Following is a list of production totals from 14 of the world's biggest mining companies: Name Q1 2010 Q2 2010 Q1 2011 Q2 2011 Yr/Yr H1

Pct change Freeport 337,020 337,470 349,720 356,520 +4.7 pct BHP Billiton 229,100 291,100 273,600 272,300 +4.9 pct Xstrata 222,970 211,180 209,935 224,100 -0.03 pct Rio Tinto 165,300 167,900 146,300 127,200 -17.9 pct Anglo American Plc 160,800 154,700 138,800 150,300 -8.4 pct Southern Copper 109,240 113,540 124,190 146,240 +21.4 pct Antofagasta 117,700 135,200 129,800 158,700 +14.1 pct Norilsk 97,000 94,700 94,000 90,000 -4.0 pct Grupo Mexico 158,850 166,890 167,100 192,410 +10.4 pct First Quantum 85,060 85,400 74,900 64,590 -18.2 pct KGHM 129,000 139,000 140,000 143,000 +5.6 pct Vale 34,000 40,000 69,800 62,800 +79.2 pct Glencore 123,800 118,500 132,500 145,800 +14.9 pct Codelco* 402,000 434,000 425,000 419,000 +1.0 pct Totals 2,353,120 2,471,300 2,464,645 2,537,960 +3.4 pct * Codelco output totals presented in the table include company's 49 percent interest in El Abra mine. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)