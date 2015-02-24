UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
Feb 24 Equity management firm Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC named Timothy Codrington as portfolio manager.
Codrington, who will be responsible for fundamental research coverage, previously served as an associate portfolio manager on the global equity team at AGF Management Ltd.
Codrington will report to Stephen Dexter, Copper Rock's chief investment officer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22