By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct 6 A plunge in the price of copper at the tail end of the third quarter resulted in a virtual standstill in U.S. secondary scrap business, already restrained by a less-aggressive Chinese presence this year.

But trade could receive a jolt in the coming week and months ahead, as Chinese buyers return from holiday to find international prices below where they were the week before -- even with a 6 percent surge in copper futures on Thursday.

"In the last five to six weeks, we have definitely noticed scrap flows drop almost in unison with the falling prices," a dealer in the U.S. Midwest said.

"There is this sort of knee-jerk reaction to hold on to metal unless you really need it for cash flow. The first reaction for those who have held this long is to hold a little longer and hope the markets don't get any worse."

Prices of the metal used in everything from building wire to tubing and pipes <0#HG:> crumbled during the third quarter, losing more than 25 percent of their value on their way down to their cheapest levels since July 2010, as macroeconomic pressures mounted and demand prospects deteriorated.

A weeklong Chinese National Day holiday this week exacerbated the softer volumes, but as the business heads into what is typically seen as a busier fourth-quarter demand period, all eyes will be on China's market return next week.

"It's very difficult to do business right now. Some people are not even quoting right now due to the lack of China," a U.S. East Coast dealer said.

"We're anxious for Monday to see what happens."

As a result of the recent slowdown, the spreads or discounts that copper scrap tends to hold against the New York-listed futures price have narrowed slightly, but not at the magnitude of the plunge in futures, the dealers said.

Spreads for Bare Bright copper were quoted at a 5- to 13-cent discount to the COMEX December contract HGZ1 this week.

No. 2 copper scrap, which typically consists of a mixture of wire and tubing with a 96 percent copper content, was quoted at 38 cents to 40 cents under, while the spread for No. 1 burnt wire was at 25 to 30 cents under.

"Part of it has to do with the fact that China is not aggressively looking for metal. They usually drive those spreads," a physical dealer in the U.S. Northeast said.

"It's predominantly due to the Chinese not being in the market," another trade source said. "If they were in the market, the spreads would be a little more aggressive."

Limited in its ability to obtain adequate lines of credit due to a government clampdown on bank lending, China's appetite for the metal slowed in August.

China imported more than 380,000 tonnes of copper scrap in August, down 4 percent from the corresponding year-ago period.

PORT CONGESTION

Enforced enhancement of customs inspections at ports in China's Guangdong province -- a major destination for international copper scrap -- has created another headache for some U.S. market players.

"The implementation of inspections has slowed things up on the shipping end. It is becoming difficult to get containers. There just seems to be less containers going back and forth," the Northeastern dealer said.

"The business is not flowing as fluidly as it had been several years back. These are the times when China should be buying ... these are the big demand months." (Editing by Dale Hudson)