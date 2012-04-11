SINGAPORE, April 11 Shanghai copper fell more than 2 percent to three-month lows on Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in London in the prior session, fueled by worries over a potential slowdown in demand from China where overall imports grew less than expected in March.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to as low as 57,900 yuan a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 16. It stood at 58,140 yuan by 0114 GMT, down 2.1 percent.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained half a percent to $8,079 a tonne, after falling nearly 4 percent to three-month lows on Tuesday. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)