* Smelters seek $105-115/T, and 10.5-11.5 cents/lb TC/RCs
* Raw material exports from Indonesia resume
* More "dirty" concentrates entering the market
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Oct 7 European copper smelters are
looking to raise raw material processing fees by 20 percent next
year, as spot smelting charges race to 10-month highs on rising
supplies and a recovery in output from Indonesia, trading
sources said.
Treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners
to smelters to refine concentrate into metal. As the supply of
concentrate increases, the demand for smelting capacity and the
charges also rise, translating into higher profits for smelters.
Large copper smelters around the world are expected to seek
as much as around $105-115 a tonne and 10.5-11.5 cents a pound
for next year's TC/RCs, compared with $92 a tonne and 9.2 cents
a pound agreed for 2014, when they meet with miners during
London Metal Exchange (LME) Week, which begins on Oct 20.
Smelters in China, which has the world's largest
concentration of smelting capacity, are also likely to ask for
as much as $115 a tonne and 11.5 cents a pound.
Fuelling talk of higher TC/RCs are expectations for a
surplus in the copper market this year and next, and a
resumption of raw material exports from major producer
Indonesia, which have pushed spot charges to around $112 a tonne
and 11.2 cents a pound, their highest since the beginning of the
year.
"There is a flood of concentrates coming from Indonesia at
the moment and smelters are more than well covered with
material. Any additional material that isn't immediately sold to
a buyer is only going to induce TC/RCs to incline further," a
trading source said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if spot TC/RCs rise to $150 a tonne
and 15 cents a pound in two or three months as things are moving
quite quickly. For the annual deals I expect them to agree at
around $115 a tonne and 15 cents a pound."
While the negotiations for next year's TC/RCs will begin
during LME Week, an annual gathering in London of the global
metals industry, miners and smelters are likely to settle the
2015 benchmark charges later in the year.
LOOMING OVERSUPPLY
Newmont Mining Corp sent out its first copper
concentrate shipment from Indonesia in late September, while the
country's largest producer Freeport-McMoRan resumed
shipments in early August, to end a multi-month hiatus after
Indonesia imposed a hefty export tax earlier this year.
A Reuters poll in July showed analysts expect the copper
market to be in a 226,000-tonne surplus by the end of 2014, with
the surplus rising to 285,000 tonnes in 2015.
Setting the tone for yearly negotiations, Japan's Pan
Pacific Copper (PPC) said it wants to raise TC/RCs by
more than 9 percent to over $100 a tonne and 10 cents a pound.
"I think they were quite modest with the $100 a tonne
figure. The real impact of the additional material is only being
felt right now and in coming months there will be more exports
from Indonesia," a second trading source said.
Market sources said there was an increase in non-standard
concentrates with high by-product impurities, particularly
arsenic, entering the market from Codelco's Ministro Hales mine
in Chile and Chinalco's Toromocho mine in Peru.
Smelters are expected to command significantly higher
charges to blend "dirty" concentrates with "clean" material that
contains no more than 0.2 percent of arsenic.
"For many years smelters didn't have many options to choose
from. And now with the mixed concentrates coming into the market
they have greater choice which means a bigger influence on
treatment charges," the second trading source said.
To cope with the rising supply of high impurity material, at
least one large state-owned Chinese copper smelter is
considering building a blending facility to mix low grades with
clean, standard concentrates, two industry sources said.
Xiangguang Copper, China's biggest private smelter,
currently runs a blending facility in the northeastern port city
of Qingdao, three sources said.
