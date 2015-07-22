SEOUL, July 22 South Korea bought 2,500 tonnes of Zambian copper for October shipment from Glencore International AG at a $69 premium cif per tonne via a tender closed on July 21, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). The premium was made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, and products will arrive at Incheon port by Oct. 15. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)