SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korea bought 3,000 tonnes of Zambian copper for November shipment from Glencore International AG via a tender that closed on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). The Zambian products will arrive by Nov. 10, and details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM PORT 3,000 Glencore Int'l AG $104 Incheon (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)