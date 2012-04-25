* LME copper cash premiums seen persisting until stocks move from China

* Worrying situation with low available stocks, dominant position holder

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 25 Tightness in London copper is expected to persist until inventories can be moved from Shanghai into London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses, an official at broker Sucden Financial said on Wednesday.

Cash premiums over benchmark LME three-month futures soared to the highest levels in 3-1/2 years last week at the same time LME data showed one party had accumulated a dominant position.

"The (LME) stocks, they're actually quite worrying, particularly when you see statistics that between 50 and 80 percent...are held by one particular company," Steve Hardcastle, who is on the industrial commodities team at Sucden, told reporters at a briefing.

The LME did not say who was holding the large copper position and Hardcastle did not comment on the identity, but trade sources told Reuters last week they believed commodity trader Glencore International was the party.

The premium of cash copper over benchmark three-month futures CMCU0-3 touched a peak of $114 per tonne last week, the highest since October 2008, and traded as high as $101.75 per tonne on Wednesday.

Tightness has emerged after LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL slid 45 percent since October to the lowest levels since 2009, although non-LME stocks in Shanghai have ballooned at the same time.

Exacerbating the tight LME stocks situation is the cancellation of large numbers of copper warrants, which now account for 42 percent of the total.

"Effectively, we only have just over 100,000 tonnes of (LME) copper left... it is a volatile situation," Hardcastle said.

"There are stories of shipments, not incredibly large shipments yet, but it will make some kind of economic sense to ship out of Shanghai into LME warehouses to take advantage of the spread differentials between Shanghai and London."

"The backwardation will continue so long as the available LME stocks remain at these kind of levels."

The three-month price is likely to hold in a range between $7,900 per tonne, where good physical demand kicked in recently, and $8,500 per tonne, he added. It was trading just under $8,200 per tonne on Wednesday afternoon.

"There is heavy, heavy resistance around $8,500 and I don't think anyone would chase the market to that sort of area." (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Birrane)